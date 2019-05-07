Roland Announces New BTM-1 Bluetooth Speaker and Guitar Amp

Roland has unveiled the BTM-1, a Bluetooth speaker that also doubles as a guitar amp.

The battery-operated unit boasts a dedicated guitar input, with gain, tone and level controls, as well as an FX button that offers delay. There’s also an aux input that allows for adding in another instrument.

As far as the guitar tones, Roland promises “advanced cabinet design and custom speakers” and that the BTM-1 delivers an "organic, well-balanced sound experience.”

Additionally, the BTM-1 boasts a headphone input and a USB charging port.

For more information, head over to Roland.