Rotosound Reissues Vintage Fuzz Pedal Using 1960s Circuit Configuration

Rotosound has reissued its Vintage fuzz pedal using the same essential circuit configuration as the original 1960s design, combined with modern resistors and capacitors.

The original prototype pedals were only available in limited numbers and were never released for general sales. Nonetheless, these pedals were found all over the place; there's even a picture of Jimmy Page playing one.

Rotosound has reinvented this pedal, working together with fabled guitar tone tweaker, Dr. Barry R. Pyatt. The pedal is faithful to the original, with the important active components being genuine vintage germanium stock, thus preserving the authentic, and original, sound.

The re-issue circuit, just like the original uses a Darlington Pair for high gain input, which drives a compensated ‘fuzz’ transistor. The Fuzz Control changes the amount of drive from a soft crunch to a gruff growl whilst still retaining the signature germanium roundness. The Treble Control then varies the ratio of bass to treble allowing a good range from muddy to crisp. The Volume Control alters the output level and to maintain cleanliness of sound, the pedal is switched on using dedicated contacts on the ‘instrument’ input jack. The re-issue pedal now features “true bypass” switching to be compatible with contemporary pedal architecture.

Renowned as one of the easiest effect pedals to use when first launched in the UK, its simplicity was always one of its main attractions as well the exceptional tone and smooth sustain. The new pedal retains all these original qualities with the addition of contemporary controllability and consistency.

The pedal (£250, roughly $379) is encased in a pressed steel box finished in a gloss silver hammer powder coating, again mimicking the traditional Rotosound pedal. It is extremely robust, durable and hardwearing and in keeping with their tradition of manufacturing in the UK, the pedal is made at Rotosound’s factory in Sevenoaks, Kent, under the strictest quality control. It will be shipping in November/December.

To find out more, visit rotosound.com.