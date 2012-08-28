Seismic Activity: EarthQuaker Devices Speaker Cranker

EarthQuaker Devices is a small, boutique pedal manufacturer from Akron, Ohio, known for a wide variety of colorful stompboxes that just sound great. If you’re looking for fuzz, delay, pitch modulation and more, EarthQuaker Devices has it all.

The Speaker Cranker is an overdrive pedal with one knob for “More” and no other controls to tweak or obsess over. It’s not what you would call a boost pedal; instead, it offers some heft and crunch to an already overdriven amplifier without coloring your tone dramatically.

The “More” knob dials in the amount of dirt, with overdrive creeping in around 9 o’clock on an amp set to clean. The Speaker Cranker is true bypass and operates on 9-volt battery or an optional 9-volt regulated power supply.

I find that the Speaker Cranker is an essential stompbox if you use a single-ended amplifier, such as the Marshall JCM 800, or a two-channel amp with a rhythm and lead channel to deliver much-needed gain for harmonics and solos. The pedal does color your sound, but in a good way, slightly darkening the tone to take out any high-end harshness. The gain isn't overwhelming and offers just the right amount of bite if your amplifier is already overdriven.

If you’re running the amp clean, the “More” control will add some roundness, compression and grit as you move the knob toward noon and finally overdrive past that — just enough to sustain notes. Check back again as I will be certainly covering more of EarthQuaker’s fantastic pedals.

List Price: $105

EarthQuaker Devices, earthquakerdevices.com

