Seymour Duncan Announces New Billy Gibbons Red Devil Strat Pickups

Seymour Duncan has debuted its new Billy Gibbons Red Devil Strat pickups.

From the company: Wanting to recreate his 59’ humbucker tone but in a Strat-sized single coil route, Gibbons placed a call to Maricela “MJ” Juarez. From their conversation a new pickup set was born.

The Red Devil for Strat set features three unique pickup winds, with specially calibrated Alnico 5 magnets, 4-conductor lead wire for multiple wiring options and vacuum wax potting for squeal-free performance. The bridge is wound like a P.A.F., with enough meat to beef up your Strat and provide the fat tone of Billy’s #1. The neck and middle step back the heat a little and brush on sweet, smoky blues—ideal for cleans, rhythm or lead.

Hand built in the company's Santa Barbara, CA factory, the Red Devil for Strat pickups come in four color options: White, Crème, Black, or Parchment and are available as Neck, Middle, Bridge or a Set.

The Seymour Duncan Billy Gibbons Red Devil Strat pickups are available now for $299.

For more on the pickups, head on over to seymourduncan.com.