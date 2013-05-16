Seymour Duncan Introduces High-Output Pickup, the Nazgûl

Seymour Duncan has announced a new pickup, the Nazgûl.

"It's not just a pickup, it's a weapon of tonal Armageddon," says the company in a news release issued today. "The Nazgûl was designed with a single purpose; for intense, high-output chug heavy punch you in the chest ruthless distortion.

"The tone is heavy and aggressive but also retains articulation and provides a precise pick attack that is necessary for high-output metal. The Nazgûl gives chords heavy saturation and produces a lightning fast response to your amp. Perfect for all high-output metal needs in which sonic obliteration needs to be accomplished."

The Nazgûl is available for seven- and eight-string players and also comes in an active mount (soapbar) sizing for guitarists who own a guitar that originally came with active pickups but prefer the tone of passive pickups.

For more information check out the video below and visit seymourduncan.com.