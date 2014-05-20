Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound Flat SSL-4 Pickup — Demo Video

Below, check out a new demo video (posted May 16) of the Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound Flat SSL-4 pickup. The clip features guitarist Steve Booke, who also creates lesson videos for GuitarWorld.com.

From the company:

More than twice the power of a traditional single-coil. The result is a fat, punchy sound, similar to a P-90. It's clean at lower volumes and screamin' when cranked. The hand-polished, quarter-inch diameter magnets are matched with a powerful coil winding to deliver great sustain, making this one of our most popular single-coil pickups.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com.