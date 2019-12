Seymour Duncan has unveiled a new line of Slash pickup covers, available in four styles—nickel, raw nickel, black nickel and gold.

The covers, constructed of nickel silver, are hand built in Seymour Duncan’s Santa Barbara, California, factory, and come in both bridge and neck versions. The designs are available for the guitarist’s signature Slash APH-2 Alnico II Pro humbuckers.

For more information, head over to SeymourDuncan.com.