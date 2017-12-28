Shop Talk: Lidgett Music in Council Bluffs, Iowa

(Image credit: Eric Feldman)

Located in the historic 100 block of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lidgett Music has been serving up great guitars and gear for the past 30 years. The shop’s location has always played a significant role in the area’s musical history dating back to the days when Waylon Jennings and George Jones recorded there for Safari Records. Recently remodeled, Lidgett boasts an amazing collection of curated brands that will truly amaze guitar players of all levels.

NUMBER OF INSTRUMENTS CURRENTLY IN STOCK

Sean Lidgett (Owner): We have roughly 600 instruments in stock.

COOLEST INSTRUMENT CURRENTLY IN THE SHOP

The cleanest 1957 Les Paul we’ve ever come across. There was no checking or wear on it at all. It was so clean that it made us second-guess if it was a reissue the next day.

FAVORITE INSTRUMENT YOU EVER SOLD

A 1965 Fender Jazz Bass (it’s hidden here in the shop).

MOST EXPENSIVE INSTRUMENT YOU’VE EVER SOLD

A 1957 Fender Stratocaster.

MOST SOUGHT-AFTER INSTRUMENT BY CUSTOMERS

Anything built by John Suhr right now is in big demand. He is really building incredible guitars, amps and pedals at an unbelievable price point.

BIGGEST PET PEEVE AS A SHOP OWNER

Big box/retail chains have made the industry less personal and more about giving a certain discount or a percentage off. Guitars should be more about the instrument being the right one for the player at their budget.

ONE FACT EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT LIDGETT MUSIC

With just the two of us here for the last almost 30 years, you can have a much more personal experience in the store and online.

STRANGEST REQUEST FROM A CUSTOMER

We had a customer leave a vintage Martin D28-12 for a setup when she purchased a McPherson from us. Five years later she called and asked if we still had her guitar, to which we replied, “of course!” We told her we would make sure there were fresh strings and the setup was still good after storing it for so long—and seven years later, it’s still here!

MOST COMMON SONG OR RIFF WHEN TRYING GUITARS

“Blackbird” by the Beatles continues to be very popular, especially when picking up a perfectly setup acoustic.

THE ONE PIECE OF GEAR EVERY PLAYER SHOULD HAVE

You must take care of your guitar! Invest in a humidifier, especially if you live in the Midwest.

ADVICE FOR SOMEONE LOOKING TO BUY A GUITAR

If you don’t love a guitar or bass in the first few minutes of playing it, you more than likely won’t keep it.

BEST PART ABOUT OWNING A GUITAR SHOP

Meeting so many great and interesting people, and getting to see so many great and interesting guitars!