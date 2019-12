This guitar-centric video comes to us courtesy of the Los Angeles Times.

Find out about the Skate Guitar project, the brainchild of three friends from Argentina who transform beat-up skateboard decks into unique, one-of-a-kind guitars.

The project promotes the trio's combined passions of recycling, rock and roll and skateboarding.

For more information about (or to support) the Skate Guitar project, follow along on Facebook.