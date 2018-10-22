Solar Guitars Announces New, Floyd Rose-Equipped A1.6FR

Solar Guitars, founded by Swedish musician, songwriter and producer Ola Englund (The Haunted, Feared), has announced the newest addition to its long line of guitars, the A1.6FR, which comes equipped with a Floyd Rose Original 1000 double-locking vibrato system.

Other features of the A1.6FR include Duncan Solar pickups, an alder body and maple neck with ebony fingerboard and Luminlay ‘glow in the dark’ side dots, a neck-thru-body design and carbon black matte finish.

The A1.6FRC can be pre-ordered at Solar-Guitars.com and begins shipping around October 31.