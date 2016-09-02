Soren Andersen Hits the Road with Yamaha Revstar Guitars

Danish guitarist Soren Andersen is on the road now with rock legend Glenn Hughes.

While on tour, Andersen relies on his three Yamaha Revstar guitars: the RS720B, the RSP20CR and the RS620.

“I feel like they were built for me,” Andersen says. He actually has a lot more to say about the Revstar series, as you can see in the top video below. In it, Andersen demos and discusses his Revstars.

Yamaha's Revstar models—which sport comfort-contoured bodies, custom hardware and more—feature a unique tone and aesthetic inspired by London and Tokyo’s vintage street-racing motorbikes, along with Japan’s heritage of engineering and craftsmanship. You can check out Guitar World's review of the Revstar RS502T and RS820CR models in the bottom video.

