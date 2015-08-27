St. Vincent Debuts Her Custom Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar

Indie rock icon St. Vincent has revealed her custom signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitar.

Envisioned and designed by St. Vincent with support from the engineering team at Ernie Ball Music Man, the guitar was crafted to perfectly fit her form, technique and style.

She debuted the guitar to the world as she took the stage at Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concert this past Tuesday night, performing alongside Swift and Beck (check out the video below).

“I’m extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to design a guitar this personal with this company, this family, in whom I believe so completely,” said Annie Clark, who's better known as St. Vincent.

“The entirety of my experience as a guitarist is invested in this instrument. I sought to create a tool that would help and inspire those who share my priorities in a guitar, namely that it be comfortable and lightweight and that it exhibit clean lines, all without sacrificing tone flexibility. It is with pride that I present the St. Vincent Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.”

Crafted in Ernie Ball Music Man’s San Luis Obispo, California, factory, the St. Vincent signature is available in black or custom Vincent Blue, a color that was hand-mixed by Annie.

Featuring an African mahogany body, Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, gunstock oil and hand-rubbed rosewood neck and fingerboard, St. Vincent inlays, Schaller locking tuners, five-way pickup selector with custom configuration and three-mini humbuckers, the guitar also comes complete with Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings.

For more information, head on over to music-man.com.