Standley Click-On Guitar Stand Lets Your Ax Stand on Its Own

How many times have you set down your guitar and leaned it against your amp, a chair or some other object for a moment?

Danish musician Murad “Muri” Mahmoud learned the perils of this the hard way. One day two years ago, the two-time Grammy-nominated musician leaned his guitar against his sofa, only to see the instrument fall to the floor and break.

That got Muri to wonder if anyone made a simple device that could be attached to a guitar to make it stand up safely on its own. Looking around, he found no such product existed.

So he decided to do something about it.

The result is Standley, the first click-on stand for guitars. Standley attaches nonpermanently to your acoustic guitar’s bottom strap button without tools, allowing it to stand upright at a five-degree angle on its own. The product has a universal fit and is patent pending in Europe, the U.S. and China.

Daniel Rosenfeldt was among the first guitarists Muri contacted to try out the product. He liked it so much that he dubbed it Standley.

Kenneth Bremer, chairman of the board of T-Rex Effects, is also behind the new product. “When I saw the first prototype, I thought it was an ingenious idea,” he says. “Standley could easily be the next big thing.”

Standley launches on November 8 on the crowd-funding platform Indiegogo. It will be available in selected guitar shops and on Standley’s webshop in 2017, but Early Birds can pre-order the product on Indiegogo for $39. The standard retail price for Standley is $50.

To learn more, check out the video below, and visit the Standley Indiegogo page or ThisIsStandley.com.