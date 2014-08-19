Steve Booke Demos L.R. Baggs' DI Acoustic Guitar Preamp — Video

In the new video below, guitarist Steve Booke demos L.R. Baggs' DI Acoustic Guitar Preamp.

From the company:

"We created the Venue DI so you can travel light, set up fast and sound incredible anywhere you plug in. The Venue DI gives you complete control by combining a full-isolation DI output, 5-band EQ with adjustable low and hi-mid bands, variable clean boost and chromatic tuner all in one acoustic pedal.

"With its all-discrete signal path, hi-graded semiconductors and exclusive use of audiophile grade film capacitors, the Venue DI is on par with the world’s elite preamps and provides a studio quality sound for the stage."

For more information about the L.R. Baggs DI Acoustic Guitar Preamp, visit its page at lrbaggs.com.

