Stevie Ray Vaughan Bassist Tommy Shannon Signs Endorsement Deal With Markbass

Tommy Shannon, best known as the bassist for Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Johnny Winter and Arc Angels, has signed an endorsement deal with Italy-based amp manufacturer Markbass.

His Markbass rig of choice is a CMD 102P combo with a Traveler 102P extension cabinet.

“Markbass gives me that big, full sound that I’m used to, with the portability that I need,” said Shannon in a news release from the company.

For more about Markbass, visit markbass.it.

Shannon performed with Winter at the Woodstock festival in August 1969. Several years later, he connected with Vaughan to form Double Trouble's rhythm section with drummer Chris Layton. After Vaughan's death in 1990, Shannon performed with Arc Angels and Storyville.

Shannon also has performed with Dr. John, Jimmie Vaughan, Eric Johnson, Susan Tedeschi, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Hubert Sumlin and Jeff Beck.

For more about Shannon and his Markbass rig, visit his profile page at Markbass.it.