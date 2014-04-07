StringDog Announces Sonic Hybrid 946 Electric Guitar Strings

StringDog has announced its new Sonic Hybrid 946 electric guitar strings.

The new strings — the company's first hybrid gauge product — offer a quality nickel wrap over a hexagonal core for strength and durability.

The set is balanced, providing articulate, bendable highs, with full round lows. As with all of StringDog’s electric strings, Sonics will break in quickly and stand up to rigorous performing.

“Sonics are a response to receiving more and more requests for Hybrid and custom gauge sets," says Nathan Ferrarelli, StringDog’s president.

"A .10 to .52 gauge is something we are considering adding to the Sonic product line, as well as the viability of offering custom sets," he adds.

“There are two acoustic lines we would like to release in 2014. We are now researching the market and developing specifications to test different tonal qualities, variations and materials. Our goal is to offer players quality acoustic strings to go along with our premium electric products.”

For more information, visit stringdog.net.