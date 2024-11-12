“An ultra-rare, Golden Era signature model, now available for everyone”: Gibson honors trailblazing guitar hero Mary Ford by reviving her one-of-a-kind 1958 Les Paul Standard Goldtop

After helping to shape the ES-295, the legendary recording artist reportedly had a one-off Les Paul built in 1958 that combined aspects of both models

Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has honored iconic guitarist and vocalist Mary Ford by launching a replica of her Golden Era Les Paul Standard Goldtop – which is unlike any other Les Paul you’ll find on the market.

Ford was one of the biggest recording artists of the 1950s, and worked closely alongside guitar partner-and-husband Les Paul throughout the decade as part of a trailblazing guitar partnership that broke new ground in the recording studio, and released several top 10 hits that spanned jazz, country, blues and pop genres.

Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop
(Image credit: Gibson)
Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop
(Image credit: Gibson)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.