He’s a drop D master who fuses monstrous powerchords, haunting single-note melodies and off-kilter time signatures in one of prog-metal’s most technically ambitious bands – learn how Adam Jones forged his rhythmically audacious Tool riffing style

We unpack the rhythmically complex metal style of Tool’s polymath guitarist, improving your timing and legato in the process

Adam Jones of Toll plays his Silverburst Les Paul Custom on a darkly lit stage in 2017.
(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Tool’s guitarist Adam Jones is a long-time fan of drop D tuning. This allows him to get weight into his phrases while establishing a tight, identifiable tonality that sits alongside the bass. Additionally this tuning, which ‘drops’ the sixth string down a whole tone to D, enables him to alternate between single-finger powerchords (root-5th-root), single-note riffs, and melody lines.

Tool’s music often explores a range of emotions, so it’s not uncommon for the rhythm guitar to shift between heavy, mid-tempo powerchord sequences, and sustained arpeggiated figures that form subdued, melodic motifs.

Jamie Hunt
Jamie Hunt

Jamie is a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar magazines. He is also a Principal Lecturer in guitar and live performance at BIMM Bristol. Alongside this, he shares seven string guitar duties with Steve Smyth (ex-Testament, ex-Nevermore, Forbidden), in the modern thrash metal band One Machine. Additionally, Jamie is the UK brand ambassador for ESP guitars, where he creates product demos and delivers clinics across the UK and throughout the Scandinavian countries. More recently, he co-created the ESP School of Metal Guitar, where a team of versatile metal guitarists break down all things heavy.