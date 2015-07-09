Summer NAMM 2015: PRS Guitars Celebrates S2 Anniversary with New Metallic Finishes

To celebrate the second anniversary of the PRS S2 Series, PRS Guitars is introducing two new metallic finishes, “Ice Blue Fire Mist” and “Egyptian Gold," to the all-mahogany guitars in the S2 line, including the S2 Mira, Mira Semi-Hollow, Singlecut Standard, Standard 22, Standard 24, Starla and Vela.

The new metallic finishes utilize various sizes of metallic flake resulting in a shimmering finish that shows off the contours of the guitar.

Rich Hannon, PRS Artist Relations & Development representative promises that the new S2 metallic finishes will soon be debuted on stages across the country in several “shining” new bands.

In 2013, PRS Guitars unveiled the S2 Series. Considered one of the most significant product launches in the company’s history, the S2 Series of instruments were originally available in three models—the S2 Starla, S2 Mira, and S2 Custom 24.

Over the course of two years, PRS has introduced several semi-hollow instruments, a group of all-mahogany pickguard guitars, as well as the popular S2 Vela featuring an offset body style. Each model offers the fit, feel and attention to detail the craftsmen of PRS are known for in a more accessible price point: $1,179 to $1,579 USD. S2 Series guitars have been road tested by a diverse group of musicians (from The Lower Dens to Keb Mo) and on stages at festivals across the country, including SXSW, the Vans Warped Tour, Rock on the Range, Carolina Rebellion, and Welcome to Rockville.

The significant investment from PRS in developing the S2 series is the continuation of a long-term plan to supply more artists and players with tools to create music by diversifying the company’s offerings both vertically and horizontally. With their retro-inspired vibe, hallmark PRS quality, popular price tag, and now, metallic finishes, the S2 Series has become a new voice and aesthetic for the music industry.

To explore the S2 Series and to see the new finishes, visit prsguitars.com.

