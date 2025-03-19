“I knew we could build some really special guitars. These are going to turn some heads”: PRS gives four of its most beloved SE electrics an exotic wood makeover with latest limited-edition drop

A quartet of SE stalwarts have been given a luxurious cosmetic update, while the beloved SE Swamp Ash Special receives a small but mighty upgrade

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions
(Image credit: PRS)

PRS has given its humble SE Series a limited-edition aesthetic overhaul by drafting in a handful of elegant exotic veneers to visually upgrade some of the line’s most popular offerings.

And, while on a mission to bolster its SE range, PRS has also introduced an electronics update to its distinctive Swamp Ash Special, making the recently reprised six-string more tonally versatile than before.

The launch arrives as part of the firm’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration, with Poplar Burl, Burled Ash, and Laurel Burl all included in a release that updates four series stalwarts: the Custom 24-08, Custom 24, DGT and McCarty 594.

For the Maryland electric guitar specialist, the Indonesian-made SE range serves as the PRS entry point for players who are keen to try out Paul Reed Smith’s innovations without forking out serious cash for the high-end models.

Some of those high-end models have been treated to similarly exotic – but more exclusive – tops over the years, but now such distinct visuals have been brought back to the SE line for what can only be described as a quartet of guitars befitting the firm's 40th birthday celebrations.

Image 1 of 2
PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions
(Image credit: PRS)

Not only that, they all weigh in just shy of the $1,000 mark – a favorable price point given both the SE’s pedigree and the downright stunning nature of the exotic tops that have been utilized.

As PRS COO Jack Higginbotham explains, the woods were all selected during a recent trip to the PT CORT factory where PRS SE models are made, which lead to the discovery of some rather alluring veneers.

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions

PRS SE Exotic Veneer DGT Laurel Burl in McCarty Tobacco (Image credit: PRS)

For the launch, the SE Custom 24-08 has been treated to a Poplar Burl veneer, available in Charcoal Cherry Midnight Burst and Lake Blue Midnight Burst. Only 2,500 will be made.

The SE Custom 24, meanwhile, offers a Burled Ash veneer in either Lake Blue and Natural, and only 1,000 will be up for grabs.

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Custom 24-08 Poplar Burl in Lake Blue Midnight Burst (Image credit: PRS)

Elsewhere, Laurel Burl is used for both the SE DGT (available only in McCarty Sunburst) and SE McCarty 594 (available only in Vintage Sunburst). 1,000 of the former will be made, while only 500 of the McCarty will be produced – making it the most exclusive model of the lot.

All other specs will remain the same across the board, meaning there will be a bevy of rosewood fingerboards, PRS pickups and configurations, nifty switching options and patented PRS tremolo systems.

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions

PRS SE Exotic Veneer McCarty 594 Laurel Burl in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: PRS)

“We are fortunate to have an elite group at PT CORT focusing solely on the PRS proprietary factory,” Higginbotham explains. “This is a team that enjoys pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas and our guitars reflect that passion and enthusiasm.

“Our visits almost always yield new ideas. When I saw their library of veneers on a recent trip, I knew we could build some really special guitars with them. These guitars are going to turn some heads. The natural designs in the wood create ‘aesthetic arrest’ from the first look.”

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions

PRS SE Exotic Veneer Custom 24 Burled Ash in Lake Blue (Image credit: PRS)

As for that SE Swamp Ash Special, PRS has now replaced the outgoing three-way switch with a five-way alternative, opening up more pickup combinations for the already rather-well-equipped workhorse.

PRS SE Swamp Ash Special

PRS SE Swamp Ash Special in Iri Blue (Image credit: PRS)

For more information on all the new SE models, head over to PRS Guitars.

