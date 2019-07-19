Summer NAMM 2019: Dunlop Introduces Four New Jimi Hendrix Mini Pedals, Dimebag Darrell and Gary Clark Jr. Wahs

Summer NAMM 2019: Dunlop has unveiled a slew of new pedals for Summer NAMM, headlined by four Authentic Hendrix mini pedals that pack the legendary guitarist’s Fuzz Face, Octavio, Uni-Vibe and Band Of Gypsys Fuzz tones into smaller enclosures that feature psychedelic art by U.K.-based designed crew ILOVEDUST.

Additionally, the company has debuted a Gary Clark Jr. wah, as well as a new iteration of its popular Dimebag from Hell wah.

The six pedals will be available beginning in September.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Fuzz Face Distortion (JHW1)

From Dunlop: This pedal combines the two different flavors of Fuzz Face Distortion tones—aggressive silicon-based crunch and smooth germanium-based saturation—that Jimi Hendrix used throughout his career, all in a mini MXR housing modern appointments such as a status LED, true-bypass switching and a 9-volt power jack.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Octavio Fuzz (JHW2)

This classic effect has been updated with a switch to toggle between the iconic octave-up sound that Jimi Hendrix made famous and super snarling silicon saturation. It all comes in an MXR mini housing with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching and a 9-volt power jack.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato (JHW3)

This pedal delivers the classic chorusy, Leslie-sounding goodness used by Jimi Hendrix in an MXR mini housing with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching and a 9-volt power jack.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Authentic Hendrix ’69 Psych Series Band Of Gypsys Fuzz (JHW4)

Get the unique and bitingly aggressive Band of Gypsys fuzz sound in an MXR mini housing with a Tone control for sonic fine-tuning. Equipped with modern features such as a status LED, true-bypass switching and a 9-volt power jack.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Dimebag Cry Baby From Hell Wah (DB01B)

The most versatile wah in the Dunlop line up, this pedal was designed for players who need options on stage, featuring an extended sweep range, a 6-way frequency selector, a switchable boost, LEDs to indicate wah and boost status, and more.

(Image credit: courtesy of Dunlop)

Gary Clark Jr. Cry Baby Wah (GCJ95)

This wah has been modified for a lower frequency range and a tighter sweep to complement the emotional depth and percussive grooves that infuse Gary Clark Jr.'s masterfully crafted tunes.