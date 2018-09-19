Supro and Keeley Collaborate on New Amp Designed Specifically for Use with Effect Pedals

Supro and Keeley Electronics have teamed up for the new Supro 1970RK Keeley Custom, an amp designed specifically to integrate the use of effect pedals into an all-tube amplifier.

The preamp and 2-band EQ section are specially voiced for use with gain pedals running in front of the amp, while a transparent effects loop allows the user to incorporate stompboxes such as delay and reverb into the signal path.

The 25-watt, 1x10 combo boasts a preamp loaded with 12AX7s, a Bruce Zinky-designed cathode-biased “Class-A” power section with Tung-Sol 6V6GT tubes and a custom-made CR10 speaker.

The Supro 1970RK Keeley Custom has a MAP of $799.00. For more information, head over to RobertKeeley.com.