Supro Launches 1600 Supreme 6V6 Amp

Supro USA is proud to announce an all-tube tribute to rock guitar icon Keith Richards with the release of the 1600 Supreme. This historic "Classic Series" combo is a replica of the Chicago-made 1x10 amplifier used extensively by the Rolling Stones guitarists throughout decades of rock and roll hits.

The original 1959 version of the 1600 Supreme amplifier was sold bearing either the famous Supro lightning bolt or the logo of the Oahu brand---which, at the time, was also manufactured and owned by parent company Valco. Although mechanically similar to the 6973-powered Supro version, the Oahu used a pair of 6V6 power tubes in its Class-A output stage, achieving remarkable projection and clarity for a small- format combo amp.

With ample headroom for use with pedals and plenty of volume on tap for playing live, the new Supro 1600 Supreme carries on this legacy as the the no-frills, grab-and-go amplifier. From warm jazz and clean country twang to dirty blues and hard rock, the Supreme projects loud, clear, punchy tone, with unrivaled clarity, touch dynamics and low noise floor---even when pushed into glorious 6V6 power-tube overdrive.

Tech Details:

The legendary Supro preamp found in the 1600 Supreme features a pair of parallel gain stages fed into a shared tone knob. This versatile, dual-input preamp allows two instruments to share the same combo amplifier, as well as providing the convenient option of plugging a single instrument into IN1+2, for double the gain. The two inputs can also be used with an A/B or A/B/Y switch to accomplish channel switching for both clean and dirty tones with one guitar.

The power section found in the 1600 Supreme provides the distinctive attack, touch sensitivity and natural tube compression that has become known as the hallmark of vintage Class-A 6V6 tone. This uniquely American, vintage-correct output stage pushes a custom, high-power 10" driver that utilizes the same voice coil, enormous magnet and high-end suspension found in the award-winning BD12 speaker found in the Black Magick amplifier. True to the construction of the vintage Oahu, there is no beam blocker in front of the 1600 speaker, facilitating maximum throw and crystal-clear treble response from this vintage inspired tube amplifier.

The Supro 1600 Supreme hits the stores this July at $1,249 USD.Specs:

1959 Vintage Supro Cosmetics and Circuitry

2 Channels with Parallel Link and shared tone control

25 Watts Cathode-Bias "Class-A" Power Amp

Ample headroom for live performance with pedals

1×10" Custom Voiced Supro BD10 speaker

EXT Speaker jack for matching extension cabinet

3x JJ 12AX7 preamp tubes

2x JJ 6V6 power tubes

Gold Faceplate

Black Rhino Hide Tolex

17 5/8" x 7 1/2" x 15 1/2"

33.6 lbs / 15.3 kg

You can watch a video of Mike Hermans demoing the 1600 Supreme below. For more information, visit suprousa.com.