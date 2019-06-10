Supro Unveils Vintage-Inspired Tri Tone Guitar

The extremely rare Supro Triple Tone guitar was produced for only a single year in 1959. Now, Supro is reintroducing the tuxedo-black, 3-pickup, art deco instrument in a new iteration, the Tri Tone.

In addition to classic looks, the new model boasts modernizations like set-neck construction, a tune-o-matic bridge and increased access to the upper frets. The guitar also shares the cutaway body shape of Supro’s Dual Tone model.

Other features on the Tri Tone include a solid mahogany body, a fully bound hard rock maple neck and a 12”-radius pau ferro fretboard.

And while the original Triple Tone featured three Ralph Keller-designed Vistatone single-coils, the new model combines a pair of authentic Vistatone pickups in the neck and middle positions with an overwound Super Alnico unit in the bridge. There’s also dedicated volume knobs for each pickup, a 5-way selector switch and a master volume control.

The Tri Tone is available for $999.

