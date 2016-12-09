Swamp Rocker Shreds on Double Barrel Shotgun Guitar

It's not often that we post two "shotgun guitar" stories in the same week, but these are crazy times we're living in (for so many reasons), my friends.

On Wednesday, just two days after we told you about this fully functioning Guit-Gun shotgun guitar, swamp rocker Christopher Ameruoso posted a video in which he plays a custom-built double-barrel shotgun guitar that was built by David Gilson.

Christopher and David have been designing guitars together for the past year or so, and this has to be one of the most ... interesting.

If you like what you see, and we think you will, be sure to follow Ameruoso on his Swamp Rock Songs Facebook page. Thanks to Shane Speal for the FYI!