T-Rex Effects Introduces Møller 2 Overdrive and Sweeper 2 Bass Chorus

T-Rex Effects, the Danish effects pedal manufacturer, will introduce two new pedals to North America at the upcoming 2013 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California: the Møller 2 and the Sweeper 2.

The Møller 2, which is named after Danish guitarist Knud Møller, for whom the original pedal was designed, is fully analog and features a more durable “Voice” toggle switch and easier-to-read control knob graphics.

The pedal is armed with a 0-20 db Clean Boost, as well as a Mix control that lets you dial in the perfect balance between distorted and clean signals. Rolled all the way up and with distortion maxed, the pedal sounds like a vintage tube amp at full volume. Roll the Mix knob back a bit, and your clean signal starts to get through; if you pick lightly or roll back your guitar volume, you get a clean, softly clipping sound that retains all the feel and dynamics of your original tone, only bigger, louder and richer.

The Sweeper 2 is a simple, intuitively designed pedal that does one job: It produces a great chorus effect for the bass, giving bassists a new tool for delivering classic bottom end. In addition to easier-to-read control knob graphics, the Sweeper 2 gets an upgrade to its algorithm, meaning you get an even warmer, more vintage sounding tone.

While the pedal can be used in mono, Sweeper 2 features L and R outputs that deliver a truly mind-blowing stereo chorus in a studio or in a stereo live setting!

For more information, visit t-rex-effects.com.