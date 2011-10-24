The Deli Hosts CMJ StompBox Exhibit with Pedals A-plenty

Ever dream of a room full of guitar pedals that you can try for as long as you like with no sales pressure and all your questions answered?

So did New York’s The Deli Magazine, so they put together their CMJ StompBox Exhibit, a sort of petting zoo for pedal-files.

Hosted at The Living Room’s Googies Lounge and Ludlow Guitar in the heart of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the event took place October 21 and 22, i.e. the busiest days of the CMJ Music Marathon 2011, an event that brings to the Big Apple thousands of musicians.

Many major and small guitar pedal manufacturers were present, including MOOG, TC Electronic, Line6, Eventide, T-Rex, Pigtronix and Z-Vex, among others.

We took some time to check it out and had some fabulous conversations with Angus Clark about T.C. Electronic’s cool new gear, including the G-System and the Toneprint line. Eventide had the tattooed and knowledgeable Mike Vegas there, and David Koltai from Pigtronix showed the full line. Space was tight, but pedals were plentiful!

Check out our pix and dream of pedals …pedals …pedals …