Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Nine Inch Nails, Doobie Brothers and others postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled to take place at Cleveland’s Public Hall on May 2, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The announcement is the latest in a string of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements, including, among many others, SXSW, Coachella, all of Live Nation and AEG’s current tours, and the electric guitar brand PRS’s Experience PRS 2020 festivities.

Said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman in a statement, “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s Hall of Fame induction class includes Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode and the Notorious B.I.G.

No word has been given as to a potential rescheduling date for the ceremony.

For more information, head to RockHall.com.