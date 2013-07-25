T-Rex Effects and Guitar Center Release Magnus Boutique Tone Controller

Danish effect manufacturer T-Rex Effects, in partnership with Guitar Center, announce the new Magnus boutique tone controller available exclusively at Guitar Center stores, guitarcenter.com and musiciansfriend.com.

This new pedal will be available July 26.

Magnus represents a completely new format for the discerning pedal enthusiast who doesn't want to sacrifice portability for flexibility, and most importantly will not settle for sterile, uninspired tone. Magnus is a collection of five custom-designed boutique effect boxes combined in a sleek, intuitive tone board.

Classic T-Rex Overdrive, Distortion, Delay, Reverb and Boost effects are combined with a built-in tuner and other features including two modes of operation: Live and Preset. In Live mode, Magnus lets you switch individual effects on and off and adjust them while you play, as if they were separate pedals. In Preset mode, you can program up to 10 preset combinations of Magnus' five effects, and then quickly call up entire sonic realms on the fly by clicking a single footswitch, without switching individual pedals on/off. Street Price: $399

This new boutique tone controller is featured in the Guitar Center and Musicians Friend July 2013 catalogs.

For more info, head to t-rex-effects.com.