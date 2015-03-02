Tascam Announces Trackpack 2x2 Recording System

Tascam has announced its new Trackpack 2x2 recording system.

The Trackpack 2x2 assembles everything you need to record music on your computer.

Included in the complete recording bundle is Tascam’s US-2x2 USB audio interface, TM-80 studio condenser microphone with shockmount and TH-02 headphones, plus Cakewalk SONAR X3 LE and Ableton Live Lite 9 DAW software.

The US-2x2 is a 2-in/2-out USB interface, bus powered from your Mac or Windows computer. A pair of Ultra-HDDA mic preamps provide up to 57dB of gain and the best noise and distortion specs in their class.

The audio design features high-performance, musical components like NE5532 op amps for rich sound quality without coloring the source. Class-compliant drivers enable use with tablets like the iPad when using an optional power supply.

The US-2x2’s all-aluminum case features a pair of “bio-cell” side panels. In addition to their striking design, the side panels ergonomically angle the interface towards you to make the switches and knobs easier to read on a desktop. The US-2x2 includes MIDI in and out, balanced audio outputs, a headphone amp, and two DAW applications to choose from—both Cakewalk SONAR X3 LE and Abelton Live Lite 9. Included with the software are dozens of plug-in instruments, effects, and loops to get you started.

Also included is the TM-80, a condenser microphone ideal for vocals, drums and acoustic instruments. The TM-80 includes a shockmount and desktop stand. The TH-02 closed-back headphones provide isolation while recording and a great reference during mixdown.

For a street price under $200, the Tascam Trackpack 2x2 is the perfect way to launch your computer-recording studio.

US-2x2 features:

Two high-quality Ultra-HDDA mic/line preamps with up to 57dB of gain

Two-in/two-out USB 2.0 interface with up to 96kHz/24-bit resolution

XLR/1/4” combination input jacks

Zero-latency Direct Monitoring

High-quality audio components like NE5532 op amps for 125dBu EIN and 105dB S/N ratio

USB Audio Compliant 2.0 drivers for iOS compatibility

Independent line out and headphone level controls

MIDI Input and Output

Aluminum body with angled design for better desktop visibility

Optional power supply

Includes SONAR X3 LE and Abelton Live Lite 9

Pricing/availability: $199.99 estimated street price, available now.

For more information, check out the video below and visit tascam.com.