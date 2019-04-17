TC Electronic Announces New PolyTune 3 Mini and 3 Noir Tuning Pedals

TC Electronic has announced two new PolyTune pedals, the 3 Mini and the 3 Noir.

Both pedals come in new smaller footprints (with the Noir essentially a dark-hued version of the 3 Mini), and feature a choice of polyphonic, chromatic or strobe tuning modes.

There’s also a 108-LED display, a built-in Bonafide Buffer to keep tone crisp through long cables and large pedal boards, and two dipswitches mounted on the side of the pedals to choose between buffered and true bypass.

Furthermore, both pedals add in a new “always-on” mode for tuning when you’re not muted or playing.

For more information on the PolyTune 3 Mini and PolyTune 3 Noir, head over to tcelectronic.com.