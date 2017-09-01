Top Five Guitar Fails: "Next Big Things" That Fell Flat

Guitar Nerds recently posted their picks for the “Top Five Guitar Fails.”

Unlike other "guitar fails" videos (which focus on guitarists who don't know how to swing their guitars), Guitar Nerds have chosen to explore “five products that were touted as the next big thing but fell flat upon release.” It’s an interesting collection and a fascinating look at some of the industry’s unsuccessful attempts to take guitars and amps into uncharted territory.

