The Top Five Worst Guitar Paint Jobs Ever

Mark from Guitar Nerds is back with another top-five countdown. This time, he’s looking at the five worst guitar paint jobs of all time.

As Mark notes, a couple of these instruments are signature models. “When guitarists are given the chance to design their own guitar, the results are often less than subtle,” he explains. But the list also includes over-the-top designs from a street artist, and graphic finishes that were most likely dreamed up by clueless marketing executives.

Take a look, and let us know if you can think of anything else that should have made the list.

