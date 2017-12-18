Tosin Abasi Has Founded His Own Guitar Company

Tosin Abasi has revealed that he will launch his own guitar company next year.

In a Facebook post, the guitarist wrote "As some of you may have suspected, I'm happy to announce that I'm extremely close to making my signature guitar available to everyone." The guitarist then provided a link to a website with the url of abasiguitarsusa.com.



Mind you, the website is—at the moment—completely blank but for a box allowing you to subscribe to the company's newsletter.

We'll certainly have more info on the company and its products as Abasi reveals more.

For now, you can subscribe to the newsletter at abasiguitarsusa.com.