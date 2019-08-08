Tyler Morris Designs Announces the Turbo Booster and Jimmy Vivino Signature Turbo Booster Pedals

Tyler Morris Designs has built custom pedals for artists like Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes, Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford and Bon Jovi’s Phil X, and now the company has launched a line of handmade effect pedals with the new Turbo Booster and Jimmy Vivino Signature Turbo Boost.

Both pedals offer three modes—which are described as channeling the sounds of Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” Queen’s “Killer Queen” and the Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Additionally, the Jimmy Vivino model incorporates a bit of the Conan O’Brien guitarist’s “favorite Turbo Booster setting.”

Similar to a vintage treble booster, the pedals feature no external knobs. Rather, the modes are changed via a three-way toggle switch on the side of the enclosure. Adding to the ease of use, the internal trim pot is preset by TMD for optimum performance.

Both pedals are now available for pre-order, with the Turbo Booster offered for $149.99 and the Jimmy Vivino Turbo Booster for $199.99. Additionally, the first run of the Jimmy Vivino model will be limited to 20 pieces and signed by Tyler Morris and Jimmy Vivino.

For more information or to purchase, head to Tyler Morris Designs.