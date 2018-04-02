VegaTrem Launches UltraTrem VT1 Tremolo/Vibrato System

VegaTrem has announced the release of UltraTrem VT1, the company’s first product. UltraTrem VT1 is a floating tremolo/vibrato that fits in the original cavity of any Strat-style guitar with no modification.

This double-action vibrato system is a downsized unit that allows bending strings up and down, but without microtuners or any modification to the block system. Watch guitarist Tom Quayle demo the VT1 in the video above.

UltraTrem VT1 key features:

• No sanding or piercing to mount the system, unlike other tremolos

• Does not protrude and integrates harmonically into a guitar

• Low profile design means the whammy won’t get in the way of playing

• Made in Spain with top-quality stainless steel, with an exceptionally reliable manufacturing process

• Includes two year worldwide full legal warranty

• Ultrastrong tuning stability and superb musicality

• The widest up and down movement on the market

• No luthier needed, and easy to install—check out the installation video here

First VIP prelaunch units have been sold to users in the USA, UK, Japan, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Australia. The system is available in both standard and two-point trem configurations.

The UltraTrem VT1 is available now for $290 at vegatrem.com/guitar-tremolo-puchase.