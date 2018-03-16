Video Demo: Neunaber Inspire Tri-Chorus Plus

Neunaber recently unveiled its new Inspire Tri-Chorus Plus pedal, a pedal that captures eight stereo chorus effects, all of which are built around variations of the tri-chorus algorithm. Now, you can watch GW's Tech Editor, Paul Riario, take the pedal for a spin.

The Inspire Tri-Chorus Plus features an Analog dry signal for low noise and zero latency, a true bypass, a numerically-optimized analog mix control and controls for Effect Select, Mix, Depth (Echo Repeats), Rate and Effect Adjust.

The pedal is available now for $249.

For more info, head on over to neunaber.net.