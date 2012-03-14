Video: Dweezil Zappa Demonstrates Godlyke TWA Triskelion Pedal

We recently caught up with Dweezil Zappa in Easton, Pennsylvania, during his Zappa Plays Zappa Tour, part of the Dweezil Zappa World Project.

Zappa showed off some of his gear, including his pedalboard, and explained how he uses his Triskelion Harmonic Energizer pedal to replicate some of the guitar tones of his late father, Frank Zappa.

He uses the Godlyke TWA Triskelion, an enhanced clone of the Systech Harmonic Energizer pedal, a '70s pedal that owes some of its popularity to Frank Zappa.

Unfortunately, the Systech pedal Frank used on the song "Po-Jama People" hasn't been available -- new, that is -- for about 30 years. Vintage-pedal hounds looking to buy the Systech can save a few thousand dollars by getting the Godlyke TWA Triskelion, an improved version of the Systech pedal. It also happens to produce tones similar to the vintage Maestro Parametric Filter pedal.

For more about this pedal, visit Godlyke.com.