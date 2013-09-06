Video: EMG Introduces Zakk Wylde Limited Set Pickups

To celebrate its 25th anniversary of working with Zakk Wylde, EMG Pickups has announced its new Zakk Wylde Limited Set.

The pickups are available in three versions: Buzzsaw, Bullseye (pictured) and Vertigo. This run is limited to 600 sets, only 100 of each design.

From EMG:

"Known the world over as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Zakk Wylde relies on his 81/85 signature set for his aggressive tone and sustain. This classic setup comes complete with long shaft volume and tone controls for installation in Zakk's beloved Les Paul and similar styled guitars."

For more about EMG, visit emgpickups.com.