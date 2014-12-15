Guitarist Sarah Michelle Demos Seymour Duncan Yngwie Malmsteen YJM Fury Pickups —Video

Earlier today, the gang at Seymour Duncan posted this shot-in-2012 video to its Facebook page.

In the clip, a guitarist named Sarah Michelle tries out Seymour Duncan's Yngwie Malmsteen YJM Fury STK-S10 pickups, which live in her Fender Stevie Ray Vaughan Signature Strat.

"I've always been a fan of Yngwie's gnarly strat tone," Sarah says in the information posted along with the video on YouTube. "[I'm] playing some Yngwie licks for most of the video but jamming some other riffs toward the end. These pickups are perfect for rock!"

What do you think?

For more about these pickups, visit seymourduncan.com.

For the hell of it, we've also included a video (bottom) of Sarah Michelle covering Malmsteen's "Far Beyond the Sun." Enjoy!