In this new video, guitarist Tim McDonald demonstrates the Studio Lâg Plus preamp system.

This is the preamp that is built into every Lâg 200, 300 and 400 Series Tramontane acoustic/electric guitar. The five presets offer spectacular tone for a variety of styles. Plus, there's a tuner, a bypass, an additional tone control and, of course, a volume knob.

A slightly scaled-down system is used in the 100 Series Lâg Tramontane guitars.

For more info about Lâg Guitars, visit lagguitars.com.