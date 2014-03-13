Video: The Making of ESP's "Ghost Soldier" Custom Shop Guitar

The ESP Custom Shop has posted a fascinating time-lapse video of a guitar — the "Ghost Soldier" — being built.

In the clip, you'll see the start-to-finish creation of the guitar in the ESP Custom Shop in Tokyo, Japan.

The "Ghost Soldier," which was created by master luthier Masao Ohmuro, shows off the detail and intricacy involved in a handmade ESP custom model.

For more about the ESP Custom Shop, visit espguitars.com.

In other ESP news, the company has announced that its new North Hollywood, California, factory will open in 2014. the factory, which will be company's first-ever US-based factory, will produce a new line of ESP USA guitars. This new brand will be added to ESP’s existing worldwide brands, including ESP, LTD and the new E-II series, also coming in 2014.

