Video: Peavey Posts Demo of AT-200 Guitar with Auto-Tune

Yesterday, Peavey posted this new video, a demo of its AT-200 guitar with Antares Auto-Tune for Guitar. The AT-200 looks, plays and sounds just like a regular guitar.

"We knew that our Auto-Tune had the power to change the sound of guitars, creating sonority and clarity," said Dr. Andy Hildebrand, founder of Antares Audio Technologies. "Partnering with a company revered for quality and reliability like Peavey was very important to this project. Peavey has been a leader in musical instruments for decades, and the AT-200 with Auto-Tune for Guitar is a high-quality guitar that any musician can appreciate."

Check out how you can get the Peavey AT200 to cope with all kinds of alternate tunings.

