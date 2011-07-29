Vox Delivers New Addition to AC Custom Series: AC15C2 "Twin"

Vox Amplification recently unveiled the new AC15C2 “Twin” combo amp, which is the latest addition to their AC Custom Series of tube amps. This enhanced version of the AC15C1 adds a second speaker, which amounts to two 12-inch Celestion Greenbacks. The AC15C2 “Twin” also features the larger spring reverb tank found in the AC30C2.

The AC15C2 “Twin” offers both Normal and Top Boost channels, tremolo, spring reverb, an effect loop, and footswitching capabilities. The tube amp design uses three 12AX7 dual triode vacuum tubes in the preamp section, and two EL84 pentode tubes in the power stage.

Each channel is equipped with its own volume control, and the Top Boost channel offers interactive treble and bass tone controls. Both channels rely on the Tone Cut and volume controls in the master section. The Tone Cut control operates in the power stage rather than the preamp stage, allowing an additional degree of sound-shaping. The master volume control works with the individual volumes of each channel to allow subtle gain adjustments. By balancing the individual and Master volumes, the AC15C2 “Twin” can deliver the clean Vox “chimey” sound or a powerful overdriven tone.

Vox AC15C2 Twin Custom Specifications

Dimensions (W x D x H): 702 x 265 x 556 mm / 27.64 x 10.43 x 21.89 inches

Weight: 30.2 kg / 66.58 lbs.

Output Power: 15 Watts RMS into 16 Ohms

Speaker: 2 x 12" 8 ohm Celestion G12M Greenback

Inputs: Normal input jack, Top Boost input jack, Footswitch jack

Outputs: External loudspeaker jack, Extension loudspeaker jack

Options: VFS2A Footswitch

The AC15C2 “Twin” has an MSRP of $1,100.