Watch an In-Depth Look at Using the Kemper Profiler for Bass

In this clip from Andertons Music, company reps Nathan and Lee take an in-depth look at using the Kemper Profiler for bass.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

The Profiler now features numerous bass profiles in the factory rig content, including excellent direct profiles taken from the DI output of the bass amps.

Kemper has also released special rig packs containing complete rigs for bass, available on the company’s download page.

Check out the video below, and for more on Kemper, visit kemper-amps.com.