Watch Paul Gilbert Demo Pigtronix Philosopher's Tone Micro Pedal

Here’s a brand-new video, uploaded June 15, featuring Paul Gilbert demoing the new Philosopher's Tone Micro pedal from Pigtronix.

In the clip, Gilbert explains how he uses pedal’s compression to help him make his "Rock Face"—an ability for which he clearly has an natural talentr. He also does a great job of explaining its features and uses.

Here’s a bit more on the Philosopher's Tone Micro from Pigtronix:

Turn Lead to Gold with the Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Micro. Famous for its noiseless clean sustain, the Philosopher’s Tone stands out as a uniquely powerful guitar effect in the crowded world of compressor pedals. The Philosopher’s Tone Micro packs all of the optical compression and unrivaled sustain of the original award winning Pigtronix pedal into a micro size chassis that runs on standard 9V external power.

Check out the clip right here:

To find out more, visit pigtronix.com.