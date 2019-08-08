Watch Paul Riario Demo the Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson 7 String Cutlass Guitar

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario sits down with the Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson 7 String Cutlass, the latest collaboration between the award-winning EBMM design team and the multitalented virtuoso guitarist and composer.

Featuring innovative design characteristics engineered specifically for Richardson's exacting technique, this signature 7-string guitar offers unique features and aesthetics, offering players a fresh look at one of the company's most popular models.

The guitar is available in Natural Buckeye Burl or Black Burst finishes, with a select figured roasted maple neck, ebony fretboard, and matte black hardware.

For more, head over to music-man.com.