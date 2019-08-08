Trending

Watch Paul Riario Demo the Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson 7 String Cutlass Guitar

By

Richardson's signature model features innovative design characteristics engineered specifically for his exacting technique.

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario sits down with the Ernie Ball Music Man Jason Richardson 7 String Cutlass, the latest collaboration between the award-winning EBMM design team and the multitalented virtuoso guitarist and composer.

Featuring innovative design characteristics engineered specifically for Richardson's exacting technique, this signature 7-string guitar offers unique features and aesthetics, offering players a fresh look at one of the company's most popular models.

The guitar is available in Natural Buckeye Burl or Black Burst finishes, with a select figured roasted maple neck, ebony fretboard, and matte black hardware. 

For more, head over to music-man.com