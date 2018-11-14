Wylde Audio Debuts Three New Limited-Edition Guitars

Zakk Wylde’s Wylde Audio has announced three new limited-edition guitars.

Like the rest of Wylde Audio's models, the Blood Eagle RawTop, Odin Grail Camo and Barbarian Psyclone all feature Wylde’s signature specs: an EMG 81/85 pickup set, a mahogany body, a maple set neck with 24.625” scale length, a TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge, Grover tuners and a Graph Tech ivory TUSQ nut.

The Blood Eagle features a flamed maple top, the Odin has an arched maple top, while the Barbarian appears sans top.

All three models are available exclusively from Wylde Audio for the price of $1,099 each.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to wyldeaudio.com.