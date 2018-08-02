Xotic Introduces New California Classic XTC Series

Xotic has introduced its new California Classic XTC series.

The new series of guitars features premium ash or weight-relieved alder bodies coated with a thin nitro finish and available in light, medium, heavy and super heavy aging options.

The series' aging process includes authentic checking patterns and wear marks for a naturally worn-in appearance, along with an aged headstock and hardware. 11 stock colors are available to choose, from plus nine premium colors and an option for a matching color headstock upgrade.

All XTC guitars come fitted with a stable roasted flame maple neck with 5A and Master Grade options available. Maple and Rosewood fingerboard options are available as well as a 9.5” or 12” radius option.

The Raw Vintage USA TE pickups are hand-crafted in Los Angeles, CA and feature a fat mid-range and sparkling highs. The controls include one volume and one tone along with a 3-way switch.

Other notable features include a custom Xotic bridge with a three-saddle Raw Vintage Brass saddle setup, Gotoh Locking Vintage tuners, Jescar Jumbo, Medium-Jumbo and Tall-Narrow options and five different pickguard options.

The California Classic XTC series is available now, starting at $2,500.

For more info, head on over to xotic.us.