“Satin Stratocaster dreams”: Fender and Thomann have produced two new exclusive Stratocaster lines – and their prices rival existing US and Mexico-made models

German retailer Thomann has announced two exclusive new lines of Fender Stratocasters.

The Thomann American Stratocaster and Mexican Stratocaster each come in a trio of exclusive satin finishes, with vintage-focused pickups.

The lines will be of interest to players who value vintage tone with modern playability. Both lines have maple necks and fingerboards with a flatter-than-vintage 9.5" radius, 22 frets, and modern "C" neck profiles. Both models have small headstocks and Fender spaghetti logos.

The Thomann-exclusive American Stratocaster comes in Satin Fiesta Red, Olympic White, and Honeyburst finishes. It features a vintage tremolo, Fender 57/62 pickups, an alder body, and ships with a deluxe gig bag.

The Mexican models, meanwhile, share similar specs to the Player Plus series, but have Vintera II pickups rather than the Player Plus Noiseless models. They are available in Satin Seafoam Green, Matte Black, and Satin Two-Tone Sunburst.

They feature a modern two-point tremolo with block saddles, and sealed die cast tuners, rather than the Player Plus locking models. The fingerboard radius is a flatter 12".

At $1,582 for the American Stratocaster, the Thomann-exclusive models are a substantial saving compared to the $1,750 American Professional II line. Similarly, the Mexican model at $980 is markedly more affordable than the $1,149 Vintera II Stratocaster.

“Satin Stratocaster dreams,” writes Thomann on Instagram of its latest releases.

Thomann also recently introduced a head-turning line of budget Harley Benton guitars with built-in effects.