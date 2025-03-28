“Satin Stratocaster dreams”: Fender and Thomann have produced two new exclusive Stratocaster lines – and their prices rival existing US and Mexico-made models

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

The American and Mexican Stratocasters offer exclusive satin finishes, vintage tones and modern playability

Thomann-exclusive American and Mexican Stratocasters
(Image credit: Thomann)

German retailer Thomann has announced two exclusive new lines of Fender Stratocasters.

The Thomann American Stratocaster and Mexican Stratocaster each come in a trio of exclusive satin finishes, with vintage-focused pickups.

The lines will be of interest to players who value vintage tone with modern playability. Both lines have maple necks and fingerboards with a flatter-than-vintage 9.5" radius, 22 frets, and modern "C" neck profiles. Both models have small headstocks and Fender spaghetti logos.

A post shared by Thomann (@thomann.music)

A photo posted by on

The Thomann-exclusive American Stratocaster comes in Satin Fiesta Red, Olympic White, and Honeyburst finishes. It features a vintage tremolo, Fender 57/62 pickups, an alder body, and ships with a deluxe gig bag.

Image 1 of 3
Thomann-exclusive American Stratocaster Fiesta Red Satin
Fiesta Red Satin(Image credit: Thomann)

The Mexican models, meanwhile, share similar specs to the Player Plus series, but have Vintera II pickups rather than the Player Plus Noiseless models. They are available in Satin Seafoam Green, Matte Black, and Satin Two-Tone Sunburst.

They feature a modern two-point tremolo with block saddles, and sealed die cast tuners, rather than the Player Plus locking models. The fingerboard radius is a flatter 12".

Image 1 of 3
Thomann-exclusive Mexican Stratocaster Seafoam Green Satin
Seafoam Green Satin(Image credit: Thomann)

At $1,582 for the American Stratocaster, the Thomann-exclusive models are a substantial saving compared to the $1,750 American Professional II line. Similarly, the Mexican model at $980 is markedly more affordable than the $1,149 Vintera II Stratocaster.

“Satin Stratocaster dreams,” writes Thomann on Instagram of its latest releases.

Visit Thomann for more.

Thomann also recently introduced a head-turning line of budget Harley Benton guitars with built-in effects.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

